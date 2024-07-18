WNBA Announces Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout Participants at 2024 All-Star Game
The WNBA has revealed which players from across the league will be participating in this year's WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Shootout at the All-Star Game.
Wednesday night, following the conclusion of the league's last game until after the Olympic break, the WNBA named the participants in the two big events at the 2024 All-Star Game. Both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Shootout will consist of five competitors.
Two players — Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray — will compete in both events.
The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Shootout are part of the 2024 WNBA All-Star weekend. Those events are scheduled for Friday, July 19 with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
WNBA Skills Challenge
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Sophie Cunningham, Phoenix Mercury
- Marina Mabrey, Chicago Sky/Connecticut Sun
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever
What is the WNBA Skills Challenge?
"The five contestants in the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will compete in an obstacle course that tests a variety of basketball skills: dribbling, bounce pass, chest pass and outlet pass, in addition to shots including an elbow jumper and three-pointers from atop the arc and the corner," the WNBA's website reads.
"Among the obstacles positioned along the course will be a 2025 Kia Sorento Turbo-Hybrid. The players will compete against one another to post the fastest time when running the course. The two players with the fastest times in the First Round will advance to the Final Round."
WNBA 3-Point Shootout
- Stefanie Dolson, Washington Mystics
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
- Marina Mabrey, Chicago Sky/Connecticut Sun
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
"The three-point shooters will compete in the two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and one 'money' ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special 'all money ball' rack with every ball worth two points," the WNBA explains.
"In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations called 'The Starry Range.' Each pedestal holds one special ball known as the “Starry” ball; shots made with the special ball are worth three points. The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Final Round."