WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Catches Heat for Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Comments
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is facing serious backlash after comments made regarding the rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Several fans and players took to social media to share their thoughts after Engelbert made an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch show.
CNBC anchor Tyler Mathisen asked Engelbert a question regarding the "dark" turn the rivalry has taken amongst fans on social meda.
"Now it seems, on some social media channels, to have taken a darker turn. A more menacing turn," Mathisen asked. "Where race has been introduced in the conversation, where sexuality is sometimes introduced into the conversation.
"How do you try and stay ahead of that... or act as a league when two of your most visible players are involved — not personally, it would seem, but their fanbases are involved — in saying some very uncharitable things about the other?"
Many believe Engelbert avoided the question in her response.
"Well the one thing that's great about the league right now, we do sit at this intersection of culture, and sports, and fashion, and music. Like, the WNBA players are really looked at now as kind of cultural icons," Engelbert said.
"And when you have that, you have a lot of attention on you. There's no more apathy. Everybody cares. It is a little bit of that (Larry) Bird-Magic (Johnson) moment if you recall, from 1979. When those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one white, one black. And so we have that moment with these two.
"But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalry. That's what makes people watch, They want to watch games of consequence between rivals. They don't want everybody being nice to one another," Engelbert then said.
WNBA players speak out
After hearing Engelbert's response to the question, several players from around the WNBA took to social media to voice their frustration.
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark wrote, "Sweet. Baby. Jesus," on X.
Chicago Sky forward also chimed in, simply saying, "Yikes."
Brianna Turner, also of the Sky, wrote, "My eye must be deceiving me, (because) there ain't no way."
WNBPA releases statement
Following Engelbert's comments on CNBC, the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) released a statement of its own.
"Here is the answer that the Commissioner should have provided to the very clear question regarding the racism, misogyny, and harassment experienced by the players," the statement reads.
"There is absolutely no place in sport — or in life — for the vile hate, racist language, homophobic comments, and misogynistic attack our players are facing on social media.
"This is not about rivalries or iconic personalities fueling a business model. This kind of toxic fandom should never be tolerated or left unchecked. It demands immediate action, and frankly, should have been addressed long ago.
"Fandom should lift up the game, not tear down the very people who bring it to life. Racism, and the toll it takes on everyone, is NEVER tolerable, let alone justifiable, in the name of economic growth. This is about more than just basketball — it's about respect, accountability, and setting the standard for what we will and will not accept in our sport and society."
Below is the complete statement from the WNBPA.