WNBA's Golden State Valkyries Make Coaching Hire
The Golden State Valkyries have named their first head coach. Former Las Vegas Aces assistant Natalie Nakase has been the leader of the newest WNBA franchise.
Golden State announced the hire earlier this week. She had spent the last three seasons on Becky Hammon's staff in Las Vegas, helping guide the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023.
“Being named the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries is a lifelong dream come true,” said Nakase, per Golden State's website. “I am thankful to (team owner) Joe Lacob, (general manager) Ohemaa Nyanin and the Golden State front office for entrusting me with this responsibility. We are committed to building a winning culture of grit, hard work, and competitiveness. We will strive to improve, compete, and ultimately bring home a championship for our fans and this organization.”
Nakase also brings NBA experience to Golden State. She served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2018-20.
“Natalie is the perfect candidate to lead the Valkyries as our head coach,” said Nyanin. “She exemplifies every character trait in what we were looking for in a head coach and possesses deep expertise across professional basketball. Her journey is representative of the grit and perseverance that our team will embody to achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships.”
Prior to her coaching career, Nakase was a point guard at UCLA from 1998-2003. She got her coaching start overseas with the Wolfenbuttel Wildcats (Germany) in 2008.
The Valkyries become the 13th franchise in the WNBA.