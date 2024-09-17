WNBA Hints at Adding Another Expansion Team to League
The WNBA didn't make any official announcement on Tuesday, but it certainly seems like there's going to be another expansion team joining the league in the near future.
In a social media post on X, the WNBA sent out a message saying, "You know what's better than 14 teams?" No further explanation was provided, but the expectation is that the league will announce it's adding another franchise.
Currently, the league consists of 12 teams. However, the WNBA will add the Golden State Valkyries in 2025 and expand into Toronto for the 2026 season, bringing the total to 14. Adding another organization would bring the league up to 15 teams.
It was reported in August that Portland was in the running to land the next WNBA expansion team.
Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report reported the news that Portland was "closing in" on landing the league's next team. The report indicated that the Bhathal Family would head the ownership group. The Bhathal Family recently purchased Portland Thorns FC, a professional women's soccer team, for $63 million.
"The WNBA remains in active discussions with potential ownership groups across various markets, and the approval of any new expansion teams will be subject to a board vote," the league said, per Highkin's report.
Portland is already home to the NBA's Trail Blazers. The Bhathal Family does have some experience running a basketball organization, as Raj Bhathal is a co-owner of the Sacramento Kings.
The city once hosted a WNBA team, the Portland Fire, but the franchise had a short shelf life. The squad was in existence for just three years, playing from 2000-02.