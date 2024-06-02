Fastbreak

WNBA hits Angel Reese, Chicago Sky with Fines Over Postgame Interview Availability

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have been fined by the WNBA for violating the league's media policy after Sunday's game vs. the Indiana Fever. Reese did not make herself available for interviews after the 71-70 loss.

Dustin Schutte

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Angel Reese learned a tough rookie lesson over the weekend. On Sunday, the WNBA announced that it had issued a $1,000 fine to the Chicago Sky newcomer for not making herself available to media following a 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

"Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has been fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following the game on Saturday, June 1 vs. Inidnana, the WNBA announced today," the statement read.

"In addition, the Sky organization has been fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with WNBA media policies."

Saturday's game between the Sky and Fever was a much-anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark and Reese — two players who had a bit of a rivalry in college. Additionally, No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut on Saturday, adding even more intrigue to the game.

The Fever pulled off a thrilling 71-70 victory over the Sky to improve to 2-8 on the season. It was also Indiana's first win at home in the 2024 campaign. Chicago dropped to 3-4.

Reese had a solid game on the glass, finishing with a game-high 13 rebounds. She also had eight points, an assist and a steal in the loss.

Clark ended the game with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Through her first seven games, Reese is enjoying a solid rookie campaign. She's averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. While she's been one of the top rookies in this year's class on the court, she unfortunately learned a tough lesson off of it on Sunday.

Published
