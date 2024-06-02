WNBA hits Angel Reese, Chicago Sky with Fines Over Postgame Interview Availability
Angel Reese learned a tough rookie lesson over the weekend. On Sunday, the WNBA announced that it had issued a $1,000 fine to the Chicago Sky newcomer for not making herself available to media following a 71-70 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
"Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has been fined $1,000 for failing to make herself available to the media for interviews following the game on Saturday, June 1 vs. Inidnana, the WNBA announced today," the statement read.
"In addition, the Sky organization has been fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with WNBA media policies."
Saturday's game between the Sky and Fever was a much-anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark and Reese — two players who had a bit of a rivalry in college. Additionally, No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut on Saturday, adding even more intrigue to the game.
The Fever pulled off a thrilling 71-70 victory over the Sky to improve to 2-8 on the season. It was also Indiana's first win at home in the 2024 campaign. Chicago dropped to 3-4.
Reese had a solid game on the glass, finishing with a game-high 13 rebounds. She also had eight points, an assist and a steal in the loss.
Clark ended the game with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Through her first seven games, Reese is enjoying a solid rookie campaign. She's averaging 10.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest. While she's been one of the top rookies in this year's class on the court, she unfortunately learned a tough lesson off of it on Sunday.