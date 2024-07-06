WNBA Launches 4-Part Docuseries Highlighting Top League Rookies
With so much attention on the 2024 rookie class, the WNBA has decided to highlight some of the top players from the draft through a four-part docuseries. The league has launched the new YouTube series, which features Angel Reese (Chicago Sky), Kamilla Cardoso (Sky), Nika Muhl (Seattle Storm) and Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks).
The series, titled "Year 1," follows the four rookies from the 2024 WNBA Draft through this year's playoffs. On Wednesday, July 3, the WNBA released the first episode, entitled "Acclimating."
Episodes are available on YouTube, as well as WNBA League Pass.
Cardoso was the highest selection of the four featured players, picked No. 3 overall by the Sky. Jackson was picked No. 4 by the Sparks and Reese was taken with the No. 7 selection by Chicago.
Muhl is the only second-round selection featured in the new docuseries. She was seelcted No. 14 overall by the Seattle Storm.
Noticeably absent from the WNBA's docuseries are the top-two picks from the 2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and Cameron Brink (Sparks).
Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, bringing a lot of hype to the league. But because there is so much attention on the former Iowa star, it's a good idea for the WNBA to put more focus on some of its other rising stars.
Brink was the No. 2 pick in the draft but suffered an ACL injury that cut her first year short. She was one of the top defensive rookies in the league this season.
So, for those who are looking to see what the transition from the college game to the WNBA is like, the league has you covered. It should be an interesting series that provides plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at what life is like for rookies.