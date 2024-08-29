WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Shouts Out Caitlin Clark After Breaking Rookie 3-Point Record
Another WNBA record belongs to Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever guard broke the league's rookie 3-point record in Wednesday night's win over the Connecticut Sun. After hitting another major career milestone, the former Iowa star received a shoutout from legendary hooper Lisa Leslie.
Clark buried three triples in Wednesday's 84-80 victory over the Sun. That brought her season 3-point total up to 88. Entering the game, she had been tied with Rhyne Howard, who set the rookie record with 85 long-range buckets in 2022 with the Atlanta Dream.
Thursday morning, Leslie fired off a post on social media congratulating Clark for the latest accomplishment.
"Congratulations (Caitlin Clark) I'm so proud of you and you are just getting started!!" Leslie wrote on X. "Let it Rain."
Leslie is one of the all-time greats to ever step on a basketball court. She enjoyed a 13-year career in the WNBA, spending her entire career with the Los Angeles Sparks (1997-2009).
Over the course of her career, Leslie was an eight-time WNBA All-Star, a three-time league MVP, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. Her No. 9 jersey has been retired by the Sparks.
So, receiving a shoutout from Leslie has to be incredibly flattering for Clark.
In just her first season in the WNBA, Clark has accomplished some incredible feats. She became the first rookie to ever record a triple-double and now owns the league's rookie single-season record for assists and 3-pointers made. She's also set a new WNBA single-game assist record (19) and currently leads the league in passing (8.1 apg).
Clark is also a two-time WNBA Rookie of the Month (May, July) and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9.
Records aside, Clark is hoping to help guide her team to a WNBA playoff appearance. With nine games remaining, Indiana sits at 15-16 on the season and is No. 7 in the standings.