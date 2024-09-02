WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Shouts Out Rookies Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese
WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is a big fan of both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and she has a message for all the fans who are arguing over their success.
In a social media post over the weekend, Leslie gave a major shoutout to both Clark and Reese, who are enjoying phenomenal rookie seasons. The two are the frontrunners for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award as they each continue to set new records.
"I don't care what comparisons you make both (Angel Reese) and (Caitlin Clark) deserve the Rookie of the Year Award!" Leslie wrote on X. "The pressure and the weight of this season has forever changed the WNBA and both rookies rose to the top and exceeded all our expectations. Take a bow ladies."
Both Clark and Reese have been sensational this season.
Clark, selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever, became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double earlier this season. She also owns the league's rookie records for single-season assists and 3-pointers made. Clark also owns the league's single-game assist record (19).
The former Iowa star set a Fever franchise record for most points by a rookie, passing Indiana legend Tamika Catchings. So far, Clark is averaging 18.7 points, 8.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
Reese broke the league's consecutive double-double record, posting 15 straight earlier in the 2024 campaign. The No. 7 pick by the Chicago Sky also recently broke the WNBA's single-season rebounding record and passed Tina Charles for most double-doubles by a rookie.
Reese is the only rookie averaging a double-double, with 13.3 ponts and 13.1 rebounds per contest.
You might have a favorite between Clark and Reese, but Leslie is right, both are deserving of the league's Rookie of the Year honor this season.