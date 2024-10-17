WNBA Looking to Add Another Expansion Team Before 2028 Season
As the WNBA's popularity continues to grow, it is looking for more expansion opportunities. By 2026, the league will grow from 12 teams to 15. But commissioner Cathy Engelbert actually wants to see at least one more team added in the next few years.
Per Front Office Sports, Englebert said she'd like to see the WNBA get a 16th franchise by the 2028 season. She says there are about a dozen cities that could host that additional team.
The league has already announced the addition of three new franchises. The Golden State Valkyries will begin play in 2025. In 2026, the WNBA will add teams from Toronto and Portland into the mix.
Approximately a dozen cities are in the running to potentially land the next WNBA franchise. Some of those cities include Philadelphia, Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami and Nashville.
Both Orlando and Miami have hosted WNBA teams before. The Orlando Miracle were in the league from 1999-2002. In 2003, the organization moved to the Northeast and became the Connecticut Sun.
The Miami Sol didn't have a long life, either. That organization played from 2000-2002 before it folded.
A city's lack of success hosting a WNBA franchise doesn't necessarily hinder its opportunity land a new team, though. Portland was awarded a franchise despite having a lack of success with its previous team — Portland Fire. That organization also only lasted three seasons, playing from 2000-2002.
Englebert has said there's "no rush" to find a home for a 16th franchise. But havng something in place before the 2028 season would be ideal.