Caitlin Clark to Play in LPGA Pro-Am in November
Caitlin Clark already has some big plans for her offseason. The Indiana Fever star and the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is taking her golf bag down to Florida, where she'll play an LPGA pro-am, The Annika.
The event, hosted by LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam, is scheduled for Nov. 13. Clark will participate in the pro-am, as well as serve as a panelist for the Women's Leadership Summit. It will all take place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
"I love golf so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting," Clark said, per ESPN. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women's Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."
It's fitting for Clark, who said she loves golf in a postseason press conference. She joked about becoming a "professional golfer" in the offseason, as she awaits to return to the court in May 2025.
Clark had a phenomenal rookie campaign, averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She broke numerous WNBA records in her first season with the Indiana Fever, including the league's single-season assist and single-game assist record.
At the end of the season, Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. She helped lead the Fever to a 20-20 regular season record, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016. The former Iowa superstar also brought a lot of attention to the league during the season.
Now, she gets a chance to relax and play a little golf. Although, considering her competitiveness, this event may not be that relaxing for the former Hawkeye.