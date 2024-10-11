WNBA Playoff Viewership Skyrockets in 2024
The WNBA's growth and popularity continued into the 2024 playoffs. According to a report from ESPN, viewership totals reached a 25-year high during the postseason.
Prior to Thursday night's Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, ESPN released the viewership numbers of the first 17 playoff games in 2024.
Through the first round and semifinals, viewership was up 142% from the 2023 WNBA playoffs, per ESPN's reporting. Games are averaging an audience of 970,000 fans. It's the league's best viewership numbers since the inaugural season in 1997.
In the semifinal round, the WNBA enjoyed a 99% increase across nine total games. That round saw an average viewership total of 850,000 fans.
There were plenty of storylines to draw fans in during the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Rookie Caitlin Clark helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 20-20 record and earned a spot in the postseason, the franchise's first trip since the 2016 season.
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi may have played in her last game this season, as she hinted at retirment near the end of the 2024 season. She has spent her entire career playing for the Phoenix Mercury and is considered one of the greatest players of all-time.
League MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces also drew a large audience, with many intrigued about the possibility of the team winning a third straight league championship. The Aces were defeated by the New York Liberty in four games of the semifinals.
Plus, the Minnesota Lynx have a strong, supportive fan base and have tuned in with regularity. With Napheesa Collier's strong postseason run, the Lynx are in a great position to bring another WNBA title back to Minneapolis.
Minnesota defeated New York in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday night, 95-93 in a thrilling overtime game. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.