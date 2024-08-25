WNBA Playoffs: Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx Secure Postseason Bids
Two more teams have secured a spot in the WNBA playoffs. After strong weekend performances, both the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are heading to the postseason.
Connecticut went 2-0 over the weekend, defeating the Chicago Sky 82-80 on Friday and the New York Liberty 72-64 on Saturday. The Sun improved to 22-7 on the season with the two victories.
Minnesota also won both of their weekend games to lock down a spot in the postseason. The Lynx defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-74 on Friday and followed it up with a 90-80 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Minnesota sits at 22-8 on the year.
Only three teams in the WNBA have secured postseason spots. Last week, the Liberty became the first team in the league to earn a playoff bid. New York is the best team in the league with a 25-5 record.
All three teams have been sensational during the 2024 WNBA season. In addition to securing an early playoff spot, the Lynx also won the Commissioner's Cup earlier in the year. The Liberty are off to the best start in franchise history and the Sun have quietly been one of the top teams in the league.
Only three other teams in the WNBA currently have winning records: Seattle Storm (18-10), Phoenix Mercury (16-14) and Aces (17-11). Which team will be the next to lock up a spot in the postseason?
With only one month remaining in the season, it should be fun to see which teams make a push to earn a spot in the playoffs.