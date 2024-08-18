WNBA Playoffs: New York Liberty 1st Team to Clinch Postseason Bid
There are still 13 games remaining in the regular season for the New York Liberty, but they've already clinched a berth in the 2024 WNBA playoffs.
Four Liberty reached double figures on Saturday, defeating the two-time defending league champs Las Vegas Aces 79-67. With the win, New York improved to an impressive 23-4 on the year, becoming the first team in the WNBA to secure a postseason bid.
Sabrina Ionescu led the way in scoring for New York, dropping 23 points in the victory. Jonquel Jones was also stellar, finishing the game with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 17 points. She also dished out seven assists.
Breanna Stewart added 18 points and seven rebounds and Leonie Fiebich had 12 points and seven boards.
"I've been in these situations a lot," said Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, per ESPN. "[My teams] haven't always clinched this early in the season; we've had to grind it out. I've had great teams over the years, and they've always bought in. That makes my job and my coaching staff's job much easier.
"But the job's not done. We'll be locked in. I don't get too high or too low. So we're happy, but there's still areas we can continue to get better in. We're excited to continue to develop."
New York has picked up where it left off entering the Olympic break. Before Saturday's win against the Aces, the Liberty crushed the Los Angeles Sparks 103-68 on Thursday. The squad has now won six straight games and is 9-1 in its last 10 games.
The Liberty own the best record in the WNBA and are hoping to win their first league championship in 2024. Last year, New York won the Commissioner's Cup and reached the WNBA Finals before falling to the Aces in four games.
So far this season, New York owns a 2-0 record over Las Vegas. The Liberty and Aces stll have one more meeting on the schedule, playing again on Sept. 8.