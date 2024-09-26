WNBA Releases Statement Denouncing 'Threatening, Racist' Behavior From Fans
The WNBA has released a statement denouncing fans from demonstrating racist, derogatory and threatening behavior. The league sent out a strongly-worded statement late Wednesday evening.
Comments from the WNBA came after Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas and coach Stephanie White called out fans for "unacceptable" behavior throughout the season.
"The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world," the statement reads. "Whle we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league.
"League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement, as necessary."
Both Thomas and White made comments following an 87-81 victory over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night. White spoke generally while Thomas had no trouble calling out Fever and Caitlin Clark fans.
"Honestly, it's been a lot of nonsense. I think in my 11-year career, I've never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fanbase," Thomas said. "It's unacceptable, honestly. There's no place for it.
"We've been professional throughout the whole entire thing. I've never been called the things that I've been called on social media. There's no place for it. Basketball is heading in a great direction, but we don't want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial names."
Many players have spoken up about the increased level of threatening behavior and vile comments made throughout the season — especially with regards to Fever and Clark fans.
"What we have to do a better job in the media is of not allowing trolls and social media to become the story," White said. "And I feel like we've allowed trolls and social media to frame the narrative of what the story is. It's unacceptable."