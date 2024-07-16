WNBA Reveals Halftime Performer for 2024 All-Star Game
The WNBA has announced the halftime performer for the 2024 All-Star Game. Hip hop artist and popular singer Pitbull will be taking the stage in Phoenix for this year's event.
"Grammy award-winning global superstar Pitbull to headline at halftime during 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game," the WNBA wrote on social media.
"I was raised by a woman and a woman made me a man," Pitbull wrote on his X account. "It's an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here's to all the powerful women of the WNBA."
There's plenty of excitement and anticipation surrounding this year's WNBA All-Star Game. The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC), will feature Team WNBA vs. the United States Women's National Team (2024 Olympic Team).
In addition to superstar talents like A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, fans are looking forward to seeing up-and-coming stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston and others.
So, not only will the basketball be exciting at the WNBA All-Star Game, the halftime entertainment should be a lot of fun, as well.
2024 WNBA All-Star Game rosters
Team USA
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
- Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
Team WNBA
- DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
- Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky