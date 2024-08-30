WNBA Rookie Celeste Taylor Signs Another Contract with Phoenix Mercury
Celeste Taylor is staying with the Phoenix Mercury, at least for now. On Friday, the team announced that it signed the WNBA rookie to another seven-day contract. It's the third time this season that Taylor and the Mercury have agreed to those terms.
Taylor began her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever, selected in the second round with the 15th overall pick. In June, she was waived by the organization and found her next landing spot with the Phoenix Mercury in July.
In her first season, Taylor has appeared 14 total games with the Mercury, Fever and Connecticut Sun. She's enjoyed most of her success in Phoenix, playing in seven games and averaging 13.2 minutes per game. She's also averaging 2.7 points, 1.0 assists and 0.9 rebounds per game with the team.
After Taylor's first seven-day contract expired, she signed a seven-day deal with the Sun. Mercury veteran Natasha Cloud said the team was missing something when she was gone.
"Even in the game the other night, I was sitting on the bench and I'm like, 'Man, we are missing Celeste, we are missing her on the defensive end," Cloud said. "She's a big guard, she understands defensive schemes, she gets into people. She's a great offensive player, she can push our pace, she can facilitate the ball and she's starting to find her scoring."
Over the next seven days, Phoenix will play three games: vs. Las Vegas Aces (Sept. 1), vs. Atlanta Dream (Sept. 3), and vs. Washington Mystics (Sept. 5).
A player can sign three seven-day contracts with one team during the season.