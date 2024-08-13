Fastbreak

WNBA Season Resumes This Week: Matchups, Standings, Stats Leaders and More

After a month-long break for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the WNBA season returns this week. Here's a look at the matchups, standings and stats leaders.

Dustin Schutte

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
It's been a month since the WNBA last played a game. The league went on a month-long pause as 12 of the top players in women's basketball traveled overseas to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team USA made everyone proud, bringing back another gold medal for the country. But now that it's over, all of those players return to the United States and refocuse their attention on winning a WNBA championship.

A busy week lies ahead for the WNBA, with 13 games scheduled in the first week back from the Olympic break. Games will resume on Thursday, Aug. 15. It should be an exciting second half of the season, as teams battle for playoff position.

Here's a rundown of the key matchups ahead, as well as the current WNBA standings and the statistical leaders through the first half of the 2024 campaign.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Phoenix Mercury (13-12) vs. Chicago Sky (10-14)

  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video

Washignton Mystics (6-19) vs. Minnesota Lynx (17-8)

  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN 3/Bally Sports North Extra

New York Liberty (21-4) vs. Los Angeles Sparks (6-18)

  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Phoenix Mercury (13-12) vs. Indiana Fever (11-15)

  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ION

Seattle Storm (17-8) vs. Atlanta Dream (7-17)

  • Where: Gateway Center in College Park, Ga.
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ION

Connecticut Sun (18-6) vs. Dallas Wing (6-19)

  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ION

Saturday, Aug. 17

Minnesota Lynx (17-8) vs. Washington Mystics (6-19)

  • Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS

New York Liberty (21-4) vs. Las Vegas Aces (16-8)

  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS

Chicago Sky (10-14) vs. Los Angeles Sparks (6-18)

  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Calif.
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV: WNBA App

Sunday, Aug. 18

Seattle Storm (17-8) vs. Indiana Fever (11-15)

  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: ABC

Connecticut Sun (18-6) vs. Atlanta Dream (7-17)

  • Where: Gateway Center in College Park, Ga.
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN 3

Los Angeles Sparks (6-18) vs. Las Vegas Aces (16-8)

  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBA TV

Chicago Sky (10-14) vs. Phoenix Mercury (13-12)

  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Az.
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV: WNBA App

WNBA Standings

Eastern Conference

  1. New York Liberty (21-4)
  2. Connecticut Sun (18-6)
  3. Indiana Fever (11-15)
  4. Chicago Sky (10-14)
  5. Atlanta Dream (7-17)
  6. Washington Mystics (6-19)

Western Conference

  1. Minnesota Lynx (17-8)
  2. Seattle Storm (17-8)
  3. Las Vegas Aces (16-8)
  4. Phoenix Mercury (13-12)
  5. Los Angeles Sparks (6-18)
  6. Dallas Wings (6-19)

Statistical Leaders

Points

  1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 27.2 ppg
  2. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: 23.3 ppg
  3. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: 22.3 ppg
  4. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 20.0 ppg
  5. Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm: 19.7 ppg

Assists

  1. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever: 8.2 apg
  2. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: 7.7 apg
  3. Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury: 72. apg
  4. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: 6.5 apg
  5. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 6.2 apg

Rebounds

  1. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky: 12.0 rpg
  2. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 11.9 rpg
  3. Napheesa Coller, Minnesota Lynx: 10.2 rpg
  4. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks: 10.0 rpg
  5. Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: 9.2 rpg
  6. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty: 9.2 rpg

Blocks

  1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 2.8 bpg
  2. Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm: 2.4 bpg
  3. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks: 2.3 bpg
  4. Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx: 1.8 bpg
  5. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever: 1.5 bpg
  6. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: 1.5 bpg
  7. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 1.5 bpg

Steals

  1. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: 2.7 spg
  2. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 2.2 spg
  3. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: 2.0 spg
  4. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 1.8 spg
  5. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm: 1.7 spg
  6. Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm: 1.7 spg
  7. Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury: 1.7 spg
