WNBA Season Resumes This Week: Matchups, Standings, Stats Leaders and More
It's been a month since the WNBA last played a game. The league went on a month-long pause as 12 of the top players in women's basketball traveled overseas to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team USA made everyone proud, bringing back another gold medal for the country. But now that it's over, all of those players return to the United States and refocuse their attention on winning a WNBA championship.
A busy week lies ahead for the WNBA, with 13 games scheduled in the first week back from the Olympic break. Games will resume on Thursday, Aug. 15. It should be an exciting second half of the season, as teams battle for playoff position.
Here's a rundown of the key matchups ahead, as well as the current WNBA standings and the statistical leaders through the first half of the 2024 campaign.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Phoenix Mercury (13-12) vs. Chicago Sky (10-14)
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
Washignton Mystics (6-19) vs. Minnesota Lynx (17-8)
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN 3/Bally Sports North Extra
New York Liberty (21-4) vs. Los Angeles Sparks (6-18)
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
Friday, Aug. 16
Phoenix Mercury (13-12) vs. Indiana Fever (11-15)
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ION
Seattle Storm (17-8) vs. Atlanta Dream (7-17)
- Where: Gateway Center in College Park, Ga.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ION
Connecticut Sun (18-6) vs. Dallas Wing (6-19)
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ION
Saturday, Aug. 17
Minnesota Lynx (17-8) vs. Washington Mystics (6-19)
- Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
New York Liberty (21-4) vs. Las Vegas Aces (16-8)
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
Chicago Sky (10-14) vs. Los Angeles Sparks (6-18)
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Calif.
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV: WNBA App
Sunday, Aug. 18
Seattle Storm (17-8) vs. Indiana Fever (11-15)
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
Connecticut Sun (18-6) vs. Atlanta Dream (7-17)
- Where: Gateway Center in College Park, Ga.
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN 3
Los Angeles Sparks (6-18) vs. Las Vegas Aces (16-8)
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: NBA TV
Chicago Sky (10-14) vs. Phoenix Mercury (13-12)
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Az.
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: WNBA App
WNBA Standings
Eastern Conference
- New York Liberty (21-4)
- Connecticut Sun (18-6)
- Indiana Fever (11-15)
- Chicago Sky (10-14)
- Atlanta Dream (7-17)
- Washington Mystics (6-19)
Western Conference
- Minnesota Lynx (17-8)
- Seattle Storm (17-8)
- Las Vegas Aces (16-8)
- Phoenix Mercury (13-12)
- Los Angeles Sparks (6-18)
- Dallas Wings (6-19)
Statistical Leaders
Points
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 27.2 ppg
- Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury: 23.3 ppg
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: 22.3 ppg
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 20.0 ppg
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm: 19.7 ppg
Assists
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever: 8.2 apg
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: 7.7 apg
- Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury: 72. apg
- Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm: 6.5 apg
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 6.2 apg
Rebounds
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky: 12.0 rpg
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 11.9 rpg
- Napheesa Coller, Minnesota Lynx: 10.2 rpg
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks: 10.0 rpg
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun: 9.2 rpg
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty: 9.2 rpg
Blocks
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 2.8 bpg
- Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm: 2.4 bpg
- Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks: 2.3 bpg
- Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx: 1.8 bpg
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever: 1.5 bpg
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: 1.5 bpg
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 1.5 bpg
Steals
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: 2.7 spg
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx: 2.2 spg
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty: 2.0 spg
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 1.8 spg
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm: 1.7 spg
- Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm: 1.7 spg
- Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury: 1.7 spg