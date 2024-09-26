WNBA Superstar Alyssa Thomas Blasts Indiana Fever Fans for 'Racial Comments'
Alyssa Thomas has heard enough of the vitriol on the court and through social media. The Connecticut Sun star called out Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark fans for their "unacceptable" and "racist" behavior following Wednesday night's game.
Connecticut defeated Indiana 87-81 on Wednesday evening, sweeping the series 2-0 and advancing to the semifinal round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs. Thomas had a huge game, scoring 19 points, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing five rebounds.
But it might have been Thomas' postgame comments that drew the most attention on Wednesday night. After the game, she put Fever fans on blast for their ridiculous behavior throughout the season, calling on the organization or the WNBA to take a stand.
"Honestly, it's been a lot of nonsense. I think in my 11-year career, I've never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fanbase," Thomas said. "It's unacceptable, honestly. There's no place for it.
"We've been professional throughout the whole entire thing. I've never been called the things that I've been called on social media. There's no place for it. Basketball is heading in a great direction, but we don't want fans that are going to degrade us and call us racial names."
When Clark came into the league after an outstanding four-year career at Iowa, she brought a lot of new fans with her. Clearly, though, a large portion of that fanbase is full of hatred and doesn't quite understand how to handle any level of adversity.
Comments have been made about Clark's fans by other players across the WNBA. Thomas is hardly the first to acknowledge the harassment other players have received this season.
Thomas has been in the league for over a decade and says she's never seen anything like it. That's a pretty good indication that the WNBA and Fever have a problem on their hands.
"Something needs to be done — whether it's them checking their fans or this league checking it. There's no time for it anymore."