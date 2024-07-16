Women's Basketball Icon Cheryl Miller Raves About Caitlin Clark's Game
Cheryl Miller knows a thing or two about greatness. For decades, the superstar at USC was considered the greatest women's basketball player in the history of the game. Now, she's making her opinion on Caitlin Clark known.
Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, has enjoyed a solid rookie campaign through the first half of the season. She's averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-best 7.8 assists per contest through 25 games.
Miller was recently asked for her opinion on Clark's game. the women's basketball legend had plenty of praise for the Fever guard.
"There are a lot of shooters out there. There are shooters that are natural, shooters that work on their game, shooters who need several screens to get open," Miller said. "You can set a screen for Caitlin, (but) Caitlin doesn't need a screen.
"Caitlin's got great handles. The one thing that I think people don't really appreciate about that young lady's game — she can pass the ball."
In addition to leading the WNBA is assists, Clark is also 32 assists away from breaking the league's rookie record. In 1998, Ticha Penichiero set the high mark with 225 assists as a rookie for the Sacramento Monarchs.
Following Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, Clark has 194 assists with 15 games remaining. Not a bad rookie season for the former Iowa superstar.
Miller is pretty knowledgeable when it comes to basketball. She played at USC from 1982-86, averaging 23.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks per game across four seasons. Miller was a four-time All-American, a three-time Naismith National Player of the Year and two time NCAA champion.
Miller is a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, FIBA Hall of Fame and Basketball Hall of Fame. Her No. 31 has been retired at USC.
So, when Miller is complimenting Clark's abilities on the court, it comes with really high praise.