You Won't Believe The Lead The Celtics Blew In Their Loss To The Cavs

The Boston Celtics have not had a good start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and on Saturday it did not get any better.

After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 91-89 in Ohio, they have fallen to under .500 and have a 6-7 record.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have improved to a 9-5 record.

What's even more interesting is that their records would have probably been thought to be vis versa before the season began.

The Celtics have a team that is expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference, and the Cavs have been rebuilding since LeBron James left the organization in 2018.

In fact, the game on Saturday should have probably been won by the Celtics.

They had a 19-point lead with not much time remaining in the third quarter (see tweet below from Covers).

They then lost the fourth quarter by 14-points (29-15).

They'll have to regroup from the heartbreaking loss fast, because they play the Cavs one more time in Ohio on Monday night.

