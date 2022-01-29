You Won't Believe What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said About The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks got crushed 115-99 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Wednesday evening, and after the game 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had high praise for the Cavs.

The clip of Antetokounmpo speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bally Sports Cleveland.

"They played good basketball, this is not the Cleveland that we've known in the past years," Antetokounmpo said. "They're a good team. It's a team that we've got to be careful, we've got to scout better. We've got to make sure we respect them even more now, because they're a playoff team. They're out there in the fire, fighting for the title themselves."

The Cavs have not been to the postseason since LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals in 2018.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, while the Cavs went 22-50.

This season they are 30-19 and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

