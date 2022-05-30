Skip to main content

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Did

Jimmy Butler exploded for 18 points in the second quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are battling it out for a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are playing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Sunday evening, and the Heat trail the Celtics by a score of 55-49 at halftime.  

Going into halftime trailing by six-points is actually a huge victory for the Heat, because they had trailed by 15-points at the end of the first quarter. 

One of the biggest reasons that the Heat came back was Jimmy Butler exploded for 24 points in the first half.

To make the scoring even more impressive, he went off for 18 points in the second quarter alone.   

The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

If the Heat win, they will head to the NBA Finals for the second time in just four seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18390867_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Did

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18306374_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Heat-Celtics Game 7

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_18373232_168388303_lowres
News

Game 7 Starting Lineups For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17135361_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17135357_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18373342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18306081_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eastern Conference Finals: Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18325775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago