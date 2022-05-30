You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Did

Jimmy Butler exploded for 18 points in the second quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are battling it out for a trip to the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are playing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Sunday evening, and the Heat trail the Celtics by a score of 55-49 at halftime.

Going into halftime trailing by six-points is actually a huge victory for the Heat, because they had trailed by 15-points at the end of the first quarter.

One of the biggest reasons that the Heat came back was Jimmy Butler exploded for 24 points in the first half.

To make the scoring even more impressive, he went off for 18 points in the second quarter alone.

The winner of the game will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

If the Heat win, they will head to the NBA Finals for the second time in just four seasons.

