You Won't Believe What The Warriors Did At Practice
The Golden State Warriors held a very interesting practice on Wednesday.
Instead of having practice on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors did something very interesting
They brought out baseball bats, and had home run derby at Chase Center.
The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-13 record in 45 games.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they are back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
In the last seven seasons, they have won three NBA Championships.
