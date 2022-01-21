Skip to main content
You Won't Believe What The Warriors Did At Practice

The Golden State Warriors held a very interesting practice on Wednesday.

Instead of having practice on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors did something very interesting 

They brought out baseball bats, and had home run derby at Chase Center.  

The awesome video can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

Anthony Slater of The Athletic added the details on what they did, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.  

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-13 record in 45 games.  

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.  

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons they are back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

In the last seven seasons, they have won three NBA Championships. 

