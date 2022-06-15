Skip to main content
VIRAL: Watch How A Klay Thompson Impersonator Got Through Chase Center

YouTuber BigDawsTV posed as Klay Thompson and got into the Chase Center. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals by beating the Boston Celtics 104-94 at the Chase Center.  

However, one fan has been banned from the arena for life. 

YouTuber BigDawsTV was let into the arena as a player, because he looked like Klay Thompson.  

He shared a video of the entire thing on his YouTube page. 

BigDawsTv: "Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?"

Game 6 of the Finals will be on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

