VIRAL: Watch How A Klay Thompson Impersonator Got Through Chase Center

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals by beating the Boston Celtics 104-94 at the Chase Center.

However, one fan has been banned from the arena for life.

YouTuber BigDawsTV was let into the arena as a player, because he looked like Klay Thompson.

He shared a video of the entire thing on his YouTube page.

BigDawsTv: "Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent?"

Game 6 of the Finals will be on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

