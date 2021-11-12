Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan Have Done Something For The Bulls For The First Time Since Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are off to a fantastic start to the season for the Chicago Bulls.
    The Chicago Bulls are off to an 8-3 this season, and their new additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan have been huge for the team that missed the postseason last year with a 31-41 record. 

    Just how good has DeRozan been? 

    The four-time All-Star is sixth in the NBA in points per game (26.0), and he and Zach LaVine have done something for the first time for the Bulls since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (see tweet below from Bleacher Report). 

    That's right, LaVine and DeRozan are the first duo on the Bulls to each score 20+ points in seven straight games since Jordan and Pippen. 

    The Bulls are currently tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference record, and will have a big matchup with the Warriors (best record in the NBA) in Golden State on Friday night. 

    • THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
    • NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE. 

