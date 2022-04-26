BREAKING: All-Star On Injury Report For Bulls-Bucks Game 5

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Game 5 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Bucks, and a win in Game 5 would end the series and advance them to the second-round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Bulls could be playing shorthanded on Wednesday as All-Star guard Zach LaVine has shown up on the injury report as questionable due to health and safety protocols.

LaVine has had two stellar seasons in a row, and has turned himself into one of the top shooting guards in the entire NBA.

This was his first time in his pro-career making the NBA Playoffs, and the first time that the franchise has made the playoffs since 2017.

Matching up with the Buck was unfortunate, because they are coming off of winning the NBA Title last season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has a very good argument for being the best player on the planet.

The Bulls had been as high as the first and second seed at points during the regular season, but injuries and slumps killed them in the standings and the finished as the sixth seed.

Lonzo Ball, their star point guard, was ruled out for the season which slowed down their groove.

