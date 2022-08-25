Skip to main content
Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming News

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine shared a photo of his newborn son.
Zach LaVine has had a great year. 

The former UCLA star made his second straight trip to the All-Star Game, and he also signed a new with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason. 

On Wednesday afternoon, he shared another great accomplishment. 

The birth of his son. 

LaVine captioned the post of his newborn son: "Saint Thomas LaVine 8/21/22"

LaVine began his career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves after being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. 

He played three seasons in Minnesota before being sent to Chicago prior to the 2017-18 season.

The last five seasons he has spent playing for the Bulls, and this past season they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 (before LaVine got there). 

Clearly, he has found a home with the franchise, and his new deal will keep him there for a while. 

The deal is for 5-years, so it runs all the way through the end of the 2027 NBA season. 

There is a player-option for the final year. 

At 27-years-old, he is just now hitting the peak of his career, which should be exciting for Bulls fans. 

Last season, he averaged 24.4 points per game on over 47% shooting from the field and nearly 39% shooting from the three-point range. 

In the two seasons prior, he averaged 25.5 points per game and 27.4 points per game. 

Adding his progression into a roster that features DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball, makes the Bulls a team to keep an eye on. 

