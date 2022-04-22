Here's What Zach LaVine Said Before Friday's Game 3

Zach LaVine spoke to reporters before the Chicago Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night at United Center in Illinois.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Bucks took the first game, and then Bulls roared back in the second game on Wednesday evening.

On Friday, All-Star guard Zach LaVine met with reporters before the first home playoff game of his NBA career (this is his first season in the NBA Playoffs).

The Bulls had a fantastic start to their regular season and were the first and second seed for a while.

However, they continued to fade and deal with injuries (star point guard Lonzo Ball is ruled out for the entire season) as the season progressed, and finished the year as the sixth seed.

The bright side is that they still made the NBA Playoffs for the first time as a franchise since 2017 when they had Jimmy Butler.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off of winning the NBA Championship in 2021, and they finished this season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Chicago, and then the two teams will return to Milwaukee for Game 5.

Related stories on NBA basketball