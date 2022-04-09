WATCH: Zach LaVine's Message To Bulls Fans Before Game Against Hornets
Zach LaVine spoke to the fans at the United Center before the Chicago Bulls played the Charlotte Hornets.
The Chicago Bulls are playing their final home game of the season in Illinois at the United Center on Friday evening against the Charlotte Hornets.
Before the contest, Zach LaVine thanked the fans, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
The Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games, and they are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
This will also be LaVine's first time in the playoffs in his NBA career.
