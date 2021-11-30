Zach LaVine Status Update For Hornets-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are still unsure if Zach LaVine, who was listed as questionable with an illness, will be available on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

The All-Star shooting guard is now a game-time decision for the game in Chicago, and his status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls missed the postseason last year with a 31-41 record, and also missed the play-in tournament because they had the 11th seed (ten teams make it in each conference).

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2017, but they are off to an impressive 13-8 record.

As for the Hornets, they are 13-9 in their first 22 games.

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball