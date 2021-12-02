Zach LaVine Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Zach LaVine's Status For Chicago Bulls-New York Knicks Game
    Zach LaVine will play in the game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks game on Thursday night.
    The Chicago Bulls will have All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine in the starting lineup when they play the New York Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening.  

    LaVine had originally been on the injury report with an illness, but his active status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Bulls come into the game with an impressive 14-8 record in their first 22 games, and after missing the postseason every year since 2017, they appear poised to make a run this season. 

    As for the Knicks, they are 11-10 and have cooled off since a 5-1 start to the season.

    They made the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2013 season when they had Carmelo Anthony. 

