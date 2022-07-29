Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former OKC Thunder Player Signing With Eastern Conference Team

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Orlando Magic are signing former Oklahoma City Thunder player Zavier Simpson. The former Michigan star also signed with the Los Angeles Lakers 2020, but was waived shortly after.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Orlando Magic are signing former Oklahoma City Thunder player Zavier Simpson.   

Haynes: "Free agent guard Zavier Simpson has reached an agreement with the Orlando Magic, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @YahooSports."

Simpson was a star at Michigan for four seasons, and he went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. 

He originally joined a team in Germany, but left the team before the season. 

After that, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, but was waived shortly after.

In 2021, he played in NBA Summer League for the Lakers. 

This past season, he played in four games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he had an impressive first game in the NBA. 

The 25-year-old started, and had ten points and five assists in 43 minutes. 

He is now joining a young Magic roster that has the potential to be a decent team next year. 

They have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they had veterans Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic. 

Instead, they are now in rebuilding mode and are led by young talents such as: Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Franz Vagner and others. 

They also drafted former Duke star Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

He could give them a big boost this season. 

There is no question that they are a team who could compete for one of the two play-in tournament spots in the Eastern Conference. 

