Zion Williamson's Miraculous Dunk Is Going Viral

Zion Williamson had an incredible dunk at the end of Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Phoenix Suns in Louisiana.

The Pelicans won 128-117, which was their sixth straight win (the longest current winning streak in the NBA).

At the end of the game, 2019 first-overall pick Zion Williamson threw down an incredible dunk that is going viral.

The Pelicans were up by nine points with less than seven seconds left, and Larry Nance Jr. passed the ball to Williamson, who threw down a windmill dunk.

Since the game was already out of reach, there was no need for Williamson to score, and the Suns did not appear to be happy with the lack of sportsmanship.

Things got intense as the buzzer sounded and several people had to be separated.

The two teams faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Suns won the series in six games (Williamson did not play in a game last season, so the Pelicans were without him for the series).

With the victory on Friday night, the Pelicans are now 17-8 in their first 25 games and remain the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are a very impressive 11-3 in 14 games at home.

Williamson finished his evening with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

As for the Suns, they fell to 16-10 in their first 26 games and 4-7 in 11 games on the road away from Arizona.

Coming into the night, they were tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed but have now dropped to the third seed.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pelicans will host the Suns again, which should make for an intriguing game.