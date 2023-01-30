Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin.

The Bucks won the game in a 135-110 blowout to win their fourth straight.

During the victory, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a huge dunk, and All-Star Zion Williamson had a great reaction (from the bench).

Antetokounmpo was in the paint being guarded by Jonas Valančiūnas, and he threw down a powerful slam dunk over the veteran center.

The video of Williamson's reaction was shared on Twitter by Bucks Take (but originally posted by "1milwaukeebucksfan832")

The clip has over 250,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Antetokounmpo finished his night with an incredible 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in only 30 minutes of playing time.

In the previous game, he had 41 points in 34 minutes of playing time, so he has scored 91 points over his last 64 minutes.

On the season, the superstar forward has averages of 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 39 games.

As for Williamson, he has missed the last 14 games with a hamstring injury.

Before getting injured, he had been playing phenomenally and has averages of 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 29 games.

Both Williamson and Antetokounmpo were named as starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Bucks are tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-17 record, while the Pelicans are tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record.