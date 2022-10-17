Skip to main content
Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Nets Game Revealed

On Monday, Zion Williamson said that he will play in Wednesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.
The New Orleans Pelicans will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Wednesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

Last season, they did not have All-Star Zion Williamson for the entire year, but the former Duke superstar will be back in the lineup this season.

On Monday, he was asked if he is playing in the first game of the season, and he gave a pretty confident answer (via Madeline Adams of FOX 8 New Orleans)

Adams: "I asked Zion Williamson if he expects to play Wednesday. His response: “Oh I’m playing Wednesday.”"

Even without Williamson last season, the Pelicans had a terrific year. 

They finished as the ninth seed in the Western Conference but won their two games in the play-in tournament (beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers) to solidify themselves as the eighth seed in the west. 

They took the Phoenix Suns (who had the best record in the entire NBA) to six games in a competitive series in the first round of the playoffs.

During the season, they made a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire star guard C.J. McCollum. 

Therefore, they now have a big three: Williamson, McCollum and Brandon Ingram. 

McCollum and Williamson will also play together for the first time in the regular season on Wednesday night against the Nets.

The Nets have a loaded roster that features Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so it should be an exciting matchup. 

