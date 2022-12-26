Zion Williamson's Status For Pacers-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Louisiana.

For the game, they will likely remain without 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, as he is listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (conditioning) now listed doubtful Monday."

The former Duke star has missed the last two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup.

Williamson did not play during the 2021-22 season but has returned and been fantastic this season.

In 25 games, the 2019 first-overall pick is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest (on 60.3% shooting from the field).

The Pelicans enter the matchup tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-12 in 32 games and are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 6-4, and they are an outstanding 13-4 in the 17 games they have played at home in New Orleans, Louisiana.

As for the Pacers, they come into the night with a 17-16 record in 33 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-9 in the 17 games they have played away from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Pacers and Pelicans faced off on November 7 in Indianapolis, and the Pacers won the game 129-122.