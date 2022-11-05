Skip to main content
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson had a fantastic dunk in Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Golden State Warriors in Louisiana. 

During the game, Zion Williamson threw down an incredible dunk on a fastbreak. 

The highlight is going viral on Twitter. 

It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season) because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. 

The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. 

He is averaging 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest on 50.5% shooting from the field in six games this season.  

The Pelicans beat the Warriors by a score of 114-105 to improve to 5-3 in the eight games they've played. 

Brandon Ingram returned to action (after missing four straight games), and he had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

If they can stay healthy, they have the potential to be one of the best teams in the NBA. 

As for the Warriors, they were playing without most of their core players, but this was their fifth straight loss.

Over the last week, they have lost to the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Pelicans. 

The defending NBA Champions have fallen to 3-7 in the ten games they've played this season. 

With 72 games left in their season, they will more than likely figure it out, but it's still something to pay attention too.

The Pelicans will play the second night of a back-to-back in Atlanta against the Hawks on Saturday night.

