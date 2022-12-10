Zion Williamson's Viral Quote After Suns-Pelicans Game

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans won their sixth game in a row when they defeated the Phoenix Suns 128-117 in Louisiana.

The two teams came into the night separated by a half-game.

In the final seconds of the win, Zion Williamson threw down a windmill dunk, but the game was already out of reach (they had been up by nine points), so the Suns did not like his sportsmanship.

Williamson was asked about the play after the game, and the clip shared by Bleacher Report has over 1.1 million views in less than 12 hours.

"That was a little out of character for me," Williamson said of the dunk. "But you gotta understand, you can understand it or not, they sent my teammates home last year, I missed all of last year, I got carried away a little bit, I admit that. I was in that locker room when my brothers were down because the Suns sent us home last year. That's a tough moment to be a part of. So, in that moment, I got carried away. I admit that, that was out of character for me."



The Suns defeated the Pelicans in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (in six games).

Williamson finished his night with 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and the Pelicans improved to 17-8, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Suns, they are now 16-10 and dropped to the third seed in the west.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pelicans will host the Suns again, which should be an exciting game.