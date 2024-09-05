NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Caitlin Clark History
Caitlin Clark had a lot of hype come into the WNBA after her legendary college career at Iowa.
So far, she has been fantastic and has helped turn the Indiana Fever into one of the most exciting teams in the WNBA.
Recently, Clark had a game where she put up 24 points, ten rebounds and ten assists (the Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks by a score of 93-86).
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "THE ONLY ROOKIE IN WNBA HISTORY TO DROP A TRIPLE-DOUBLE — AND NOW SHE’S DONE IT TWICE 😤"
Many people reacted to the news.
One person who left a comment was NFL legend Shannon Sharpe.
Sharpe's comment had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Sharpe wrote: "I’m just here 4 the comments. A lot of folks been real quiet L8LY. Must have taken a break from social media. #NoHypeSheIsHer"
Clark is currently averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Fever have an 18-16 record, which has them as the sixth seed in the WNBA standings.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.
As for Sharpe, he is one of the best tight ends in NFL history.
He made the Pro Bowl eight times and helped the Denver Broncos (two) and Baltimore Ravens (one) win three Super Bowls.
The Hall of Famer retired in 2003.