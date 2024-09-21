NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Joel Embiid News
Joel Embiid is coming off another dominant season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
While he only appeared in 39 regular season games, he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the 76ers signed Embiid to a big contract extension.
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "Former NBA Most Valuable Player @JoelEmbiid has agreed on a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN."
One person who reacted to the big news was NFL legend (and current ESPN star) Shannon Sharpe (via First Take).
Sharpe: "If you're just talking about skill. He's one of the top-five big men in all of basketball history. If you're talking about just as far as skill. His ability to score the basketball, his ability to rebound the basketball, play defense, can shoot the three, mid-range, can put the ball on the floor and get all the way to the rim. As far as skillset, as you mentioned Stephen A., the only thing that's really holding him back is that he's never been able to stay healthy throughout the entirety of a season."
Embiid has career averages of 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range over his eight seasons in the NBA (all with the 76ers).
He has made seven straight NBA All-Star Games.