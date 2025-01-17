NFL Legend Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Cooper Flagg News
Duke star Cooper Flagg is the most notable prospect in college basketball.
Many believe that the 18-year-old will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
On Friday, Topps announced that they have signed Flagg to an exclusive deal.
For collectors of sports memorabilia, the news is very notable (there were over 67,000 likes on the post).
Via Topps: "IT’S OFFICIAL: We’re excited to announce that we’ve signed an exclusive trading card, autograph & memorabilia deal with Cooper Flagg. 🏀 👀 Welcome to the family, Cooper! 🤝"
One person who reacted to the news was NFL legend Tom Brady.
Brady wrote (via his Instagram story): "Yessssss"
Many fans also commented on the post.
@joshstaley23: "His autograph is gonna look so good on a blazers card"
@traphousekoda: "congrats coop keep going crazy bro🔥🔥"
@nicoyacharm: "Great investment! This kid is a star ⭐️"
@snappripper: "Bruhh topp cards are gonna go insane when they get the license TOPPS has all the good players."
@franciscodelacruz07: "I told everyone. He gonna be the best player in 2 years of NBA 🤷🏾♂️"
Flagg is currently averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Duke is also off to an incredible start to the season with a 15-2 record in their first 17 games.
They are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.
On Saturday night, Duke will visit Boston College.