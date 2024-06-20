Fastbreak

NFL Legend Tom Brady Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post

NFL legend Tom Brady commented on (Boston Celtics) Jayson Tatum's Instagram post.

Oct 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.

Jayson Tatum was fantastic, and he finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

The All-Star forward made a post to Instagram (on Wednesday) that went viral

There were over 760,000 likes and 14,000 comments in less than nine hours.

Tatum captioned his photos: "LETS TALK ABOUT IT"

One person who left a comment was NFL legend Tom Brady.

Brady's comment had over 900 likes in less than three hours.

Brady wrote: "LFG 🍀🍀🍀🍀"

Tom Brady's Comment / Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post

Brady spent 20 years playing for the New England Patriots and led them to six Super Bowl titles.

They also made the NFL playoffs 17 times in that span.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field for warmups before the AFC Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Gw40570
He spent the final two seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Bucs (where he won another Super Bowl).

The future Hall of Famer retired after the 2022-23 season.

Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at Bucs fans as he takes the field for pregame warmups before playing the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
As for Tatum, he is also on his way to being considered among the best athletes in Boston sports history.

The five-time NBA All-Star has only been in the league for seven seasons.

He already has a Hall of Fame resume, as he's been to the NBA Finals twice and Eastern Conference finals five times (in addition to being a champion).

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.

