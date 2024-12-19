Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Suns Star Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
Devin Booker is among the most popular players in the NBA.
The Phoenix Suns star has 5.7 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, he made a post that had over 370,000 likes and 3,300 comments.
Booker captioned his post: "all about the benjamins"
One person who left a comment was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. wrote: "Krazy !!!!"
In addition to Beckham Jr., former NBA players also commented on Booker's post.
Rudy Gay: "🙌"
George Hill: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Troy Daniels: "🔥🔥🔥"
Booker is currently in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 25.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Beckham Jr. has been seen supporting the Suns in the past.
Right now, the Suns are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games (but have also won two straight).
Booker has scored 25+ points in each of the previous three games.
The Suns will resume action on Thursday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers in Arizona.
As for Beckham Jr., he is one of the most notable players in the NFL.
The 32-year-old is coming off a year where he played nine games for the Miami Dolphins.
He has also spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.
In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Los Angeles.