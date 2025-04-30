Fastbreak

NFL Player Begs Giannis Antetokounmpo To Stay With Milwaukee Bucks

Braelon Allen (New York Jets) sent out a post about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ben Stinar

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) plays catch with fans before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) plays catch with fans before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent each of the first 12 seasons of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After losing Game 5 to the Indiana Pacers (on Tuesday), they have now been eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round.

In a surprise to no one, there have been a lot of rumors about Antetokounmpo's future with Milwaukee.

After the game, New York Jets running back Braelon Allen sent out a post begging Antetokounmpo to stay with the Bucks.

Allen's post had over 7,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "Please don’t leave @Giannis_An34 🙏🏾"

Allen played his college football for Wisconsin (and is from the state).

Many people commented on his post.

@Giannis_An344: "Y’all really asking a top 2 player in the NBA to stay at a franchise with no future"

@shortivan1: "Please stay in Milwaukee"

Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) hands off to running back Braelon Allen (0) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

@BillyZambidis: "I don't get this, you get to watch Giannis each and every game and see how he is officiated and want him to stay? If you cared about him you let him go to a big market, they are forcing him out"

@Prince_aQUEem: "He’s def gone"

@abnercasanova1: "He’s not leaving. He’s simply joining you across town"

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) runs past Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo finished the regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.

He led the franchise to the 2021 NBA Championship.

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for Allen, he is going into his second NFL season with the Jets.

