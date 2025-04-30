NFL Player Begs Giannis Antetokounmpo To Stay With Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent each of the first 12 seasons of his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks.
After losing Game 5 to the Indiana Pacers (on Tuesday), they have now been eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round.
In a surprise to no one, there have been a lot of rumors about Antetokounmpo's future with Milwaukee.
After the game, New York Jets running back Braelon Allen sent out a post begging Antetokounmpo to stay with the Bucks.
Allen's post had over 7,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Please don’t leave @Giannis_An34 🙏🏾"
Allen played his college football for Wisconsin (and is from the state).
Many people commented on his post.
@Giannis_An344: "Y’all really asking a top 2 player in the NBA to stay at a franchise with no future"
@shortivan1: "Please stay in Milwaukee"
@BillyZambidis: "I don't get this, you get to watch Giannis each and every game and see how he is officiated and want him to stay? If you cared about him you let him go to a big market, they are forcing him out"
@Prince_aQUEem: "He’s def gone"
@abnercasanova1: "He’s not leaving. He’s simply joining you across town"
Antetokounmpo finished the regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
He led the franchise to the 2021 NBA Championship.
As for Allen, he is going into his second NFL season with the Jets.