NFL Star Anthony Richardson Commented On Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram Post
On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Pacers had a historic day and won by a score of 130-109.
Via NBA History: "The Indiana Pacers 67.1 FG% (53-79 FGM) in Game 7 is the highest field goal percentage in any playoff game in NBA history."
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Haliburton made a post to Instagram.
Haliburton captioned his post: "🗽"
Over 3,000 people commented on his post, and one person who left a comment was Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
His comment had over 2,300 likes.
Richardson wrote: "Killa"
The Pacers are now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2014 season when Paul George was on the roster.
They will face off against the Boston Celtics with Game 1 on Tuesday evening in Massachusetts.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
As for Richardson, he was the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida.
He played in four games before getting injured.
The Colts finished with a 9-8 record.