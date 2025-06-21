NFL Star Lamar Jackson Sends Heartfelt Message To Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is one of the best ten players in the NBA (in the middle of his prime at 27).
However, the Boston Celtics superstars suffered a heartbreaking injury during the middle of the NBA playoffs.
Many people around the sports world have sent the future Hall of Famer their well wishes.
Recently, Tatum revealed (via his Instagram story) that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had sent him a signed jersey with a message.
Via MLFootball: "WHOLESOME: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sent #Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum a signed jersey wishing him well in his recovery.
“Wishing you 100% recovery Champ!”
Lamar is a class act 🫡"
Considering Jackson is one of the biggest stars in the NFL, fans will likely enjoy seeing his heartfelt message.
He is coming off another dominant year for the Ravens.
Via OptaSTATS: "Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history to have:
more passing yards
more passing TDs
fewer interceptions
a higher completion pct
more rushing yards
a higher rushing average
...than the MVP that season."
As for Tatum, he finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He has made six straight All-Star Games (and helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship).
Via The Boston Celtics (on May 13): "Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."