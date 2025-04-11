NFL Star Russell Wilson Sends Message To Luka Doncic
On Wednesday night, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-97.
Doncic finished his first game back in Dallas with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 16/28 from the field.
Via The NBA: "Luka had an INCREDIBLE performance in his return to Dallas:
✨ 45 PTS (most w/ Lakers) ✨ 8 REB ✨ 6 AST ✨ 7 3PM ✨ 4 STL
The @Lakers clinch a spot in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google!"
Doncic got emotional when watching a montage the Mavs made for him.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "What Dallas means to Luka 💙
77 reacts to the Mavs' tribute video for him ahead of his Dallas debut with the Lakers."
NFL star Russell Wilson reacted to the clip of Doncic.
His post had over 4,000 likes.
Wilson wrote: "This was cool to see… Luka deserves this! @luka7doncic @NBA"
Many people commented on Wilson's post.
@gelsonluz: "For reals, it's cool seeing a player and a city connect like that. You can tell he feels at home there, and that kinda stuff makes a difference, dontcha think? It's more than just basketball, it's a whole vibe."
@chillwavechirp1: "That’s what giants fans looked like after every game last szn. Please change that"
@DNLBL10: "He deserves much more. A 2 minute video for him is laughable. He took the team to the finals on one leg."
Wilson signed with the New York Giants over the offseason.
He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.