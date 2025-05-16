NFL Star Stefon Diggs Sends Message to Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the New York Knicks.
Before Game 5, the team announced that Jayson Tatum would miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Tatum has played the most regular season and playoff contests of any player in the NBA since entering league in 2017 – 706 games – and led the Celtics in total points, rebounds and assists over the last two postseason runs, including the entire 2024 Finals en route to a title."
Tatum recently sent out a viral post to Instagram following his surgery.
One person who left a comment was New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
His comment had over 6,000 likes.
Diggs wrote: "Prayers up champion !!!"
Diggs has been one of the best players in the NFL over the last decade.
Boston fans will also enjoy seeing him interact with Tatum, as he just signed with the Patriots over the offseason.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter (on March 25): "ESPN Sources: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal including $26 million guaranteed with the New England Patriots."
The Celtics are currently down 3-2 to the Knicks (after winning Game 5).
Game 6 will be on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Via ESPN: "GAME 6 IN THE GARDEN
Celtics. Knicks. A shot at the conference finals.
8 PM ET on ESPN"
As for the Patriots, they have missed the NFL playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.