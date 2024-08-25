NFL Superstar Picks Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are clearly two of the best ten players in NBA history.
However, there is a lot of debate over where they rank all time.
Over the last seven years, many people have simplified the top-two argument down to James and Michael Jordan.
That said, Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby believes that Bryant was better than James (via the OGs Show).
Crosby: "My GOAT list, I'm taking Kobe over LeBron. LeBron, I respect his greatness like he's top-three, no question, but if it really comes down to it... If you got Game 7 on the line, I'm taking MJ, and I'm taking Kobe. If I want to win a title, that's just my opinion."
Bryant spent all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He led them to five titles and had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 1,346 regular season games.
Meanwhile, James is entering his 21st season in the NBA (and his seventh with the Lakers).
He has won four NBA Championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat (and Lakers).
His career averages are 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 1,492 regular season games.
As for Crosby, he is one of the most dominant players in the NFL.
He is entering his sixth season (all with the Raiders).