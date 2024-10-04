Nikola Jokic's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Celtics-Nuggets Game
On Friday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics opened up the preseason game in Abu Dhabi.
During the game, 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Jokic switches hands mid-air and throws it up 😲#NBAinAbuDhabi"
Jokic finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 5/7 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the shot on social media.
@G5Rovic: "Going from the left hand hook and finishing with right hand floater, all in one motion…. Seriously?!?!!"
@TheWingPlayer: "When you’ve got skills like that, who needs a plan? 🤯🏀"
@moses_mukira: "Joker is going for MVP 4
He’ll have 4 like Bron
He’s that good"
@SerbsInSports: "If this isn't athleticism I don't know what is"
@MarketMovers10: "Best player on the planet. Followed by luka. No questions asked"
Jokic is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.
The Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following five preseason games against the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets will open up the regular season with a matchup against the Thunder on October 24 (in Denver).
Jokic is going into his tenth season.